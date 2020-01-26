Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi finds India's David Beckham - a medal-winning 17-year-old cyclist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to famous England footballer David Beckham and said India "also has a David Beckham" as he talked about 17-year-old cyclist from Andaman and Nicobar who won a gold and bronze at the recently-concluded Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

"If I now take the name of David Beckham, you will think whether I'm referring to the legendary International Footballer. But now we also have a David Beckham amidst us and he has won a medal at the Youth Games in Guwahati. That too in the 200-meter sprint event in Cycling," PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Modi noted that the youth had lost his both parents when he was an infant and his uncle wanted him to be footballer and named him after the former England football captain but he found his calling in cycling.