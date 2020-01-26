Mann Ki Baat: 56 records broken by our daughters; participation has increased in Khelo India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that participation of players has increased due to 'Khelo India' programme and highlighted that 56 out of 80 records were broken by women.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of this year, Prime Minister Modi said, "In the third Khelo India Games, there were around 6,000 participants from different states. You will be surprised to know that 80 records were broken during this grand sports festival. I am proud that out of these 80 records, 56 were broken by our daughters. These laurels have been recorded in the name of daughters."