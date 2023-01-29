Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the 'sports spirit' of the Kashmir youths and said that Winter Games in Kashmir has the purpose to search for young players to represent the country in international games.

Talking about snow cricket matches during the Winter Games in Kashmir and PM Modi called it an "extension of Khelo India movement".

Kashmir becoming a hub for promisinga athletes

"Winter Games were organized in Syedabad, Kashmir. Kashmiri youth make cricket even more amazing in the snow. Through this, there is also a search for young players in Kashmir, who will later play as Team India.

In a way, this is also an extension of the Khelo India Movement,' Modi said while addressing the 97th Edition and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program of 2023.

In Kashmir, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth regarding sports. In the coming times, many of these youth will win medals for the country and will hoist the tricolor.

Umran laying the pathway

Jammu and Kashmir has produced some really exciting cricketing talent as of late. One of the most brilliant emerging talents from here is pace sensation Umran Malik. The 23-year-old is also known as the 'Jammu Express'. Umran earned a lot of acclaim across the world after his exploits in the Indian Premier League 2022, which saw him take 22 wickets in 14 matches with the best bowling figures of 5/25.

Legendary pacers Dale Steyn (also the bowling coach of Umran's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Brett Lee are some of the mighty figures of the sport who were impressed with Umran's sheer pace, which made it easy for him to cross the 150 mark while bowling