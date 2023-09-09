Manish Pandey Turns 34: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career

Manish Pandey. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey is all set to turn 34 on September 10th, 2023 (Sunday). Hence, it's worth reflecting on his international and IPL career so far. Having made his international debut in 2015, the right-handed batter hasn't been able to maintain the consistency needed to flourish at the top level.

Manish Pandey is the first Indian cricketer to score a century in IPL history:

The 34-year-old will always be recognized as the first Indian batter to score an IPL century, having burst on the scene in IPL 2009 and plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The right-handed batter made 114 off 73 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes against the Deccan Chargers. It also came in a winning cause as Adam Gilchrist's men fell short of 12 runs while chasing the total.

However, his best moment was perhaps the final of the 2014 edition against the Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing 200 to win, Pandey struck 94 off 50 balls, consisting of 7 fours and 6 sixes to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to the title.

Overview of Manish Pandey's international career:

The Nainital-born cricketer made his international debut in July 2015 in a one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare. However, till date, he has featured in only 29 T20Is and 39 ODIs, managing 566 and 709 runs, respectively. His only ODI century came against Australia in Sydney, guiding the tourists to a consolation win in the 5th ODI of the five-game rubber.

Pandey last donned the national colours in the ODI series in Sri Lanka in mid-2021. However, he couldn't make the most of his opportunities, making scores of 26, 37, and 11. Hence, he was dropped from the side and is unlikely to play again for India.