 Manish Pandey Turns 34: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsManish Pandey Turns 34: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career

Manish Pandey Turns 34: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career

A glance at Manish Pandey's cricketing career as he turns 34.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Manish Pandey. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey is all set to turn 34 on September 10th, 2023 (Sunday). Hence, it's worth reflecting on his international and IPL career so far. Having made his international debut in 2015, the right-handed batter hasn't been able to maintain the consistency needed to flourish at the top level.

Read Also
RR vs DC: Manish Pandey makes historic debut for Delhi Capitals to enter elite IPL list
article-image

Manish Pandey is the first Indian cricketer to score a century in IPL history:

The 34-year-old will always be recognized as the first Indian batter to score an IPL century, having burst on the scene in IPL 2009 and plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The right-handed batter made 114 off 73 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes against the Deccan Chargers. It also came in a winning cause as Adam Gilchrist's men fell short of 12 runs while chasing the total.

However, his best moment was perhaps the final of the 2014 edition against the Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing 200 to win, Pandey struck 94 off 50 balls, consisting of 7 fours and 6 sixes to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to the title.

Read Also
Watch video: Six from Manish Pandey in Super Over helps Karnataka to semis of Syed Mushtaq Ali...
article-image

Overview of Manish Pandey's international career:

The Nainital-born cricketer made his international debut in July 2015 in a one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare. However, till date, he has featured in only 29 T20Is and 39 ODIs, managing 566 and 709 runs, respectively. His only ODI century came against Australia in Sydney, guiding the tourists to a consolation win in the 5th ODI of the five-game rubber.

Pandey last donned the national colours in the ODI series in Sri Lanka in mid-2021. However, he couldn't make the most of his opportunities, making scores of 26, 37, and 11. Hence, he was dropped from the side and is unlikely to play again for India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'Not Facing Pakistani Bowlers Enough Makes Difference At Big Events',...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'Not Facing Pakistani Bowlers Enough Makes Difference At Big Events',...

WWE Superstar Spectacle Delights Fans In Hyderabad

WWE Superstar Spectacle Delights Fans In Hyderabad

Neymar Celebrates Like Pele After Surpassing Brazil Football Legend's Record (WATCH)

Neymar Celebrates Like Pele After Surpassing Brazil Football Legend's Record (WATCH)

'It Takes One Corrupt, Arrogant Guy...': Venkatesh Prasad Slams BCCI, Jay Shah Over World Cup...

'It Takes One Corrupt, Arrogant Guy...': Venkatesh Prasad Slams BCCI, Jay Shah Over World Cup...

'So He's Playing More Than One Role': KKR Star Andre Russell Looking Forward To SRK's Jawan; WATCH

'So He's Playing More Than One Role': KKR Star Andre Russell Looking Forward To SRK's Jawan; WATCH