Manish Pandey Birthday Special: Here's a look at the batsman's career so far

Skipper Manish Pandey | ANI Photo

Manish Pandey, who turns 33 (born 10 September 1989), is a cricketer from Karnataka representing India.

The right-handed batsman who represents Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and became the first Indian player to score a century in the IPL in 2009 Indian Premier League.

In July 2015, Pandey made his ODI debut for India against Zimbabwe. His big moment came when he was selected as a replacement of Yuvraj Singh in 2016 World T20 for India. He was named in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in June 2017. However, he injured himself during the IPL and missed out the ICC event for India.

Pandey is married to Indian actress Ashrita Shetty since 2019.