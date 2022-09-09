e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsManish Pandey Birthday Special: Here's a look at the batsman's career so far

Manish Pandey Birthday Special: Here's a look at the batsman's career so far

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Skipper Manish Pandey | ANI Photo

Manish Pandey, who turns 33 (born 10 September 1989), is a cricketer from Karnataka representing India.

The right-handed batsman who represents Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and became the first Indian player to score a century in the IPL in 2009 Indian Premier League.

In July 2015, Pandey made his ODI debut for India against Zimbabwe. His big moment came when he was selected as a replacement of Yuvraj Singh in 2016 World T20 for India. He was named in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in June 2017. However, he injured himself during the IPL and missed out the ICC event for India.

Pandey is married to Indian actress Ashrita Shetty since 2019.

Read Also
Watch video: Six from Manish Pandey in Super Over helps Karnataka to semis of Syed Mushtaq Ali...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Not my god anymore': Netizens upset after Sachin Tendulkar fails to tweet on Virat Kohli's 71st...

'Not my god anymore': Netizens upset after Sachin Tendulkar fails to tweet on Virat Kohli's 71st...

Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton for West Zone

Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton for West Zone

Ravindra Jadeja out of T20 World Cup with freak injury that could have been avoided, BCCI angry

Ravindra Jadeja out of T20 World Cup with freak injury that could have been avoided, BCCI angry

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch likely to announce retirement from ODI cricket tomorrow...

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch likely to announce retirement from ODI cricket tomorrow...

Rohit Sharma interviews Virat Kohli after star batsman's 71st international century, watch

Rohit Sharma interviews Virat Kohli after star batsman's 71st international century, watch