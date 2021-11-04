Manchester United's Donny van de Beek expecting first child with Dutch & Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp's daughter

Manchester United Donny van de Beek expecting first child with Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp's daughter

The Holland international & Estelle Bergkamp will a baby in the new year

Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has revealed he and girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp are expecting their first child.

Estelle, 25, is the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp. The 52-year-old former striker, who scored 87 league goals in 315 Gunners matches, will become a grandad in the new year.

Van de Beek announced the news on Thursday on social media.

Alongside a picture of the couple together holding onto an ultrasound scan picture, Van de Beek wrote: 'Happy to announce that we’re expecting a little one.

Van de Beek's United teammates Jesse Lingard, Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot were among those to congratulate the couple on their big news.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:30 PM IST