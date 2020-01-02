Manchester United would ruin Maradona: Pogba's agent lashes out at the club

Super agent Mino Raiola claims Manchester United would have ruined the careers of great players like Pele, Maradona and Maldini. “Pogba’s problem is Manchester United. It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project," Raiola told Italian news outlet La Repubblica.
“I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini.
“Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”
The French midfielder has been continuously linked with a move away from United with Real Madrid and Juventus being the most likely to sign the player.
Apart from transfer speculations, the world-cup winner has been away from recent games due to an ankle injury which requires surgery. Manchester United manager Ole Solskjaer confirmed Pogba will be out for a few weeks at most.
Speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer said: "He [Pogba] is feeling some discomfort in his ankle.
"He'll be out for a few weeks, definitely. He's injured now and will probably need an operation on his injured foot. So let's see how long it takes for him to get back.
"It's a big blow for us."
Solskjaer also confirmed that Pogba will be at United for remaining of the season.
