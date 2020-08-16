Manchester United vs Sevilla: Where and when to watch the Europa League semi-final fixture live in India

Manchester United is set to face Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will look take revenge for the 2017-18 Champions League fixture against Sevilla which saw them getting knocked out in the last-16 stage by the Spanish side.

Sevilla have scripted the most Europa League titles in the competition's history with five to their name, whereas, Manchester United have won the highest number of penalties across across top five European leagues this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Manchester United vs Sevilla match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, August 16 (Monday, August 17 in India), 2020.

Where will the Manchester United vs Sevilla match take place?

The match will take place at RheinEnergieStadion.

What time will the Manchester United vs Sevilla match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Manchester United vs Sevilla match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Sevilla match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.