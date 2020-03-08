Manchester United vs Manchester City: Livestream, timing and where to watch on TV in India

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday, Match 8 at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola admitted he never imagined that he would be quite so dominant over Manchester United as Manchester City manager ahead of his side's trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Since Guardiola came to England in 2016, City have finished above United every season with a combined points difference of 60 over that time.

Even though City are 25 points behind Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, they still hold a 15-point advantage over their city rivals.

And last Sunday's League Cup success was a sixth major honour for Guardiola in England, compared to two for United in the same period.

"I never expected when I arrived in England to have this distance over United in these three or four years," said Guardiola.

"There are no doubts about United's quality and I appreciate a lot the manager, and he represents the club in an exceptional way.

"When you analyse their players in an individual and collective way, they are so good. That's why I did not expect this gap."