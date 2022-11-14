Manchester United to wait for ‘full facts’ before responding to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview

Ronaldo | Martin Rickett

English Premier League club Manchester United has issued a statement saying that they will not respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan until the “full facts have been established”.

Ronaldo in the interview said that he feels "betrayed" by the club for trying to force him out of the team. The Portuguese star said that he has "no respect" for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag because he "doesn't show respect for me".

Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals said, "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Responding to Ronaldo’s accusations the club said that its priority is to focus on the second half of the season.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans,” the statement said.

Ronaldo has given an interview to the broadcaster that will be aired in full on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but some of the comments have already been previewed.

Ronaldo has been in and out of United's starting lineup this season and refused to come on as a substitute in last month's win over Tottenham. That led to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold.

"This guy is not even a coach," Ronaldo said of Rangnick.

"A bigger club like Manchester United brings (a) sports director - surprised not only me but all the world, you know.