Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be happy with Nemanja Matic’s Instagram post

Portugal superstar Ronaldo is well known for his fearsomely competitive nature, and the high benchmark he sets in every training session. And so he will definitely not be happy with teammate Nemanja Matic poking his ego by taunting him for losing in training.

Ronaldo regularly posts on social media after training, showing himself with teammates often along with the caption 'winning team.'

So, when Matic guided a side to victory over Ronaldo this week the Serbian star certainly made a point of letting him know.

Uploading a squad photo, Matic and his fellow stars could be seen punching the air or holding arms aloft in celebration.

Captioning the image, which he published for his two million followers to see, Matic added: 'Winning team! @Cristiano are you ok?' along with a laughing face.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:50 PM IST