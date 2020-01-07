'Manchester United still the biggest club in the world': Ole Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said they are still, in their own heads, the biggest club in the world.

"It is a different time. When the owners came in at City you knew they were going to go for it. I'm never surprised by anything in football and with what they have done they deserve to be where they are," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We are still in our own heads the biggest club in the world so, of course, we want to get back to where we were. It's going to take time," he added.

Manchester United are scheduled to compete against Manchester City on Wednesday in Carabao Cup semi-finals first leg. The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on January 30.

Solskjaer said his club have seen ups and down but they have always managed to make a comeback.

"We are Man Utd. We have been up and we've been down but we've always come back," Solskjaer said.