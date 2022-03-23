e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Manchester United speak to Ajax coach Erik ten Hag about manager's job

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also on a shortlist.
FPJ Web Desk
Ajax coach Erik ten Hag | Photo: Twitter

Premier League giants Manchester United have spoken to Ajax's highly rated coach Erik ten Hag about their vacant manager's job, reports BBC.

Ralf Rangnick is the interim manager of the English club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:13 PM IST