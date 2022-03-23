Manchester United speak to Ajax coach Erik ten Hag about manager's job

Premier League giants Manchester United have spoken to Ajax's highly rated coach Erik ten Hag about their vacant manager's job, reports BBC.

Ralf Rangnick is the interim manager of the English club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also on a shortlist.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:13 PM IST