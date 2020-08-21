Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire arrested by Greek Police, club confirms he is 'fully cooperating' with authorities

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire on Friday was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos for allegedly 'attacking police officers' during a night out with friends. The Premier league club is aware of the incident and have said Maguire is 'fully cooperating' with the Greek authorities.

The world's most expensive defender was allegedly involved in a bust-up with another group of Englishmen before officers intervened just to receive a 'very abusive and aggressive' behaviour from Maguire.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 27-year-old spent the entire night in a cell with two other men. Later today, all three are expected to appear before a state prosecutor on the nearby island of Syros.

One of the charges is of aggravated assault as two of the officers suffered facial injuries, the report adds.

"When the brawl was all sorted out, one of the two groups - with the football players - started verbally abusing officers. There were several policemen there. At some point, one of the three members of the group - they were aged 27, 28, and 29 - threw a swing at one of the policemen and a fight ensued," said Petros Vassilakis, a police spokesman.

"All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

"I can't tell you what they were telling us. All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police. All three, including the football player, are being held in custody, locked up in Mykonos cell. They will appear before a state prosecutor on the island of Syros later today to be charged with aggravated assault."