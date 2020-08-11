Manchester United, Inter Milan advance to Europa League semi-finals

Cologne: Manchester United and Inter Milan on Tuesday progressed to the Europa League semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final match.

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Copenhagen in Cologne, Germany. Both teams played aggressively and restricted each other from taking the lead.

However, in the 95th minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty after Anthony Martial was fouled in the box. Bruno Fernandes took the responsibility and made no mistake in putting his club ahead of Copenhagen.

Manchester United will either play against Wolves or Sevilla in the semi-finals on August 17.

On the other hand, Inter Milan registered a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf. Nicolo Barella scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute, handing Inter Milan a one-goal lead.

Doubling the advantage, Romelu Lukaku then struck a brilliant goal in the 21st minute. However, three minutes later, Bayer Leverkusen managed to cut the deficit as Kai Havertz netted a goal, taking the scoreline to 2-1.

In the semi-finals, Inter Milan will either compete against FC Basel or Shakhtar Donetsk on August 18.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said he is "really happy" with his club's "excellent performance" against Bayer Leverkusen.

"Everybody is really happy because we put in an excellent performance. We prepared for the match in the right way and managed to stop Bayer Leverkusen from playing. Furthermore, while in possession, we implemented what we'd worked on," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

"We could have gone through in a more relaxed manner because, despite the fact that we never really had to dig in, the result was close. However, I can only compliment the guys because they wanted to show that we're experiencing a big season," he added.

On the other hand, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his team to improve their game following their narrow 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen.

"We had to be disciplined, we had to be patient and, in the end, that patience worked for us. We created enough chances to win the game," Solskjaer told UEFA.com at the end of the match.

"We hit the post a few times and were unlucky with a couple of VAR (reviews). They were the right decisions, but we could have been better with the timing of our runs and stuff," he added.

"We need to improve on many aspects. But if you create as many chances as we did today, we'd like to be more clinical and efficient and score when we have them," the Norwegian said.