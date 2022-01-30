Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood accused of sexual assault by former girlfriend, audio clip of alleged abuse goes viral

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has landed in hot water for alleged sexual assault and domestic abuse. In a series of Instagram stories posted by Harriet Robson (@hasrobson), who is believed to be Greenwood's ex-girlfriend, the 20-year-old's alleged crimes have been brought to light.

A story was put out on Harriet’s Instagram account showing the bruises on her body with a caption stating: “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me”.

Manchester United have issued a statement after allegations emerged against star striker Mason Greenwood.

The club said it is aware of "images and allegations circulating on social media" regarding the 20-year-old academy graduate.

United have released a statement this morning saying ‘We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.’



The United academy graduate made his debut in 2019 and has since clocked up 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

Ralf Rangnick's side are next in action on Friday evening when they face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

