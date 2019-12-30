Manchester United enter 2020 with a ‘clean sheet’ in hand

London: Manchester United on Sunday closed on the Premier League's top four with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struck late in each half on Saturday to take United above Tottenham in fifth after Spurs were held 2-2 draw at Norwich.
Martial produced a clinical finish after Andreas Perreira pounced on an error from Charlie Taylor a minute before half-time.
United had to wait till stoppage time to secure all three points when Rashford rounded off a rapid counter-attack as they kept a first clean sheet in 15 league games.
— Leicester’s 2-1 win —
Meanwhile, a much-changed Leicester inflicted the final blow of Manuel Pellegrini's time in charge of West Ham with a 2-1 win as
Pellegrini was sacked soon after the Hammers succumbed to a Leicester side that made nine changes after a Boxing Day thrashing
Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray made the most of their chance for a rare start by scoring either side of half-time.
