Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 – highlights, stats and comments

Stats

- Manchester United haven’t lost a game since January.

- They have gone 10 games unbeaten, the current longest unbeaten run in the league.

- Manchester United are the firs team to beat an opponent on every day of the week in the Premier League

- Man Utd are the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by 3+goals.

- The result leaves United one point behind Leicester City as the race for Europe hots up

Commentary

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Mason Greenwood:

On Greenwood’s potential: “We’ll have to wait and see. He’s got to look after himself. I’m doing my bit to help him but he’s got to do it. He’s the one that’s got to turn in performances at training, in the games and to live his life properly. It’s all down to him. He can go as far as he wants to. He’s an exceptional finisher. He’s been in the club for so long and he knows what we want for him and he knows we believe in him. You can’t leave players out when they score goals. It’s almost impossible.”

Pogba on United’s season -

“We didn’t win the Premier League. We didn’t win anything this year so obviously we have to keep working. There is a lot to do. A lot. We’re pleased with ourselves but we know we have to carry on. We are a big club and we want to keep the level up always. The performance today and the last few weeks have been very good and are the standard of Manchester United.”

Former United captain Gary Neville on front three

“Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are matured, they are established, they are the real deal - the best front three in the Premier League. I was saying that even when Manchester City were winning the league. The three that United have got are not at the level of Liverpool's front three yet, you wouldn't expect them to be, but they have the talent and ability. "There were questions whether Rashford was good enough, whether Martial was good enough and Greenwood hadn't obviously emerged back then, but they are proving they are good enough, that they can play and that they will get better. The Liverpool front three are ahead, but it is exciting for Manchester United. If you believe in young players and give them opportunities in the positions they want to play in, you will be amazed what you can achieve."