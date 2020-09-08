Sports

Manchester United and England's Mason Greenwood apologises for quarantine breach

Mason Greenwood
England forward Mason Greenwood has said that he "only has himself to blame" after being dropped over a breach of Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland.

Greenwood, 18, who plays for Manchester United, and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 20, were told to leave Gareth Southgate's squad on Monday.

England beat Iceland 1-0 and it was the debut for both Greenwood and Foden.

"I can only apologise for the embarrassment I have caused," Greenwood said as quoted by BBC.

He added: "In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.""Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake."I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from."

As per reports in Icelandic and other media, Foden and Greenwood allegedly met two women in a separate part of the hotel away from where the England players were lodging.

