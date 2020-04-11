Manchester City's Leroy Sane market value drops significantly

Manchester City star Leroy Sane's market value could significantly drop owing to his injury lay off.

According to the former Munich midfielder Michael Rummenigge, Sane could be signed for a fee within the bracket of $44 m.

Since Manchester City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August, Sane has remained off field with a serious knee injury.

He was forced to undergo surgery for the same and has this missed the entire 2019-20 campaign. This has led to plenty of speculations over his future.

With only a year left for Sane in his existing deal, and no fresh contract yet in place, there has been constant rumours linking 24-year-old with a move to Bayern Munich.

Michael Rummenigge wrote in his latest Sports Buzzer column: "Bayern would have bought him for 100 to 120 million before the cruciate ligament rupture, but an obligation could now be significantly cheaper and maybe only cost 30 to 50 million."

Now with the COVID-19 pandemic having prolonged Sane's return, he delivered update on his progress earlier this week.

"I was on the verge of making my comeback; I had been working towards that for many months," Sane told the DFB's official website. "Nevertheless, I can still continue to do that and I know that there are much worse things. For example, being exposed to the virus.

“Now we can only wait for the situation to relax again. We all have to trust the experts and stay patient. So I’m preparing myself every day for an unknown date."