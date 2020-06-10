Manchester City's European ban to get lifted? Verdict to be announced in first half of July

A verdict on Manchester City's appeal against UEFA's decision to ban the club from European competitions could be announced in July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport set the target of "during the first half of July" to publish the decision of its three-judge panel.

The three-day hearing between City and UEFA was conducted by video conference and concluded on Wednesday.

"At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure," read a statement from CAS following the hearing.

"The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter, composed of Mr Rui Botica Santos (Portugal), president, Prof. Ulrich Haas (Germany) and Mr Andrew McDougall QC (France), will start its deliberations and prepare the Arbitral Award containing their decision.

"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance."

City were slapped with a two-year ban earlier in the year for breach of Financial Fair Play rules between 2012 and 2016. UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) also said City had failed to cooperate with the investigation.