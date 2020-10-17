Manchester City vs Arsenal: Camera records Aguero's physical contact with linesman; netizens ask 'how did he get away with it?'

On Saturday, Manchester City hosted Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in their Premier League clash. The former managed to win with an early goal which was scored at the 18th minute, courtesy Raheem Sterling.

However, just before half-time, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero appeared to have come in physical contact with the linesman. Now, that is against the rules of football.

As per the rule, any physical contact with a referee or linesman, irrespective of the gender, will mean either a yellow or red card depending on its severity, as will abusing them verbally or reacting aggressively to decisions.

With that said, netizens wondered how Aguero got away with it?