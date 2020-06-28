Manchester City to give 'guard of honor' to Liverpool for securing Premier League title

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.

The Spaniard, however, feels it would be sporting to pay tribute to the new champs.

"We are going to do the guard of honor, of course," Guardiola said.

"Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it."

The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.

Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.