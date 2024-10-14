 Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold In England's Win Over Finland
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsManchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold In England's Win Over Finland

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold In England's Win Over Finland

Arnold curled the effort into the top left corner to double the Three Lions' advantage against Finland

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Trent Alexander Arnold (left) celebrates goal with Jack Grealish (right) | Image: X

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish has admitted to losing losing a £500 ( ₹54,000) bet to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the defender scored a stunning free-kick goal in England's win over Finland. Arnold curled the effort into the top left-corner to double the Three Lions' advantage against Finland after Grealish broke the deadlock.

Speaking to ITV after the game, Grealish explained: "I said to Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘if you score this free-kick I’ll give you £500’ and he just slapped it in the top bins, so now I owe him."

England vs Finalnd UEFA Nations League highlight

Stand-in manager Lee Carsley made six changes from the 2-1 defeat to Greece and welcomed back captain Harry Kane from injury. England secured a 3-1 victory over Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Declan Rice.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City

This win helped revive their Nations League campaign after a disappointing loss to Greece earlier in the week. With nine points from four matches, England sits second in Group B2, tied with Greece, who have a game in hand, while Finland remains at the bottom without any points.

Grealish opened the scoring in the 18th minute, finishing a clever pass from Angel Gomes into the far corner. In the 74th minute, Alexander-Arnold curled a free kick from 20 yards into the top corner, followed by Rice tapping in a cross from substitute Ollie Watkins ten minutes later. Finland's Arttu Hoskonen managed to score a late header in the 87th minute from a corner.

Whats next for Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander Arnold?

Grealish will return to Manchester City ahead of their clash with Wolves. Meanwhile Arnold is all set to feature for Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday. They will return for England in the next international break in November.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold...

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold...

Australia Suffer Huge Blow As Cameron Green Is Set To Miss Border Gavaskar Trophy Due To Lower Back...

Australia Suffer Huge Blow As Cameron Green Is Set To Miss Border Gavaskar Trophy Due To Lower Back...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs Pakistan's Help To Qualify For Semi-Finals, Scenario...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs Pakistan's Help To Qualify For Semi-Finals, Scenario...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail...

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match