Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold In England's Win Over Finland

Trent Alexander Arnold (left) celebrates goal with Jack Grealish (right) | Image: X

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish has admitted to losing losing a £500 ( ₹54,000) bet to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the defender scored a stunning free-kick goal in England's win over Finland. Arnold curled the effort into the top left-corner to double the Three Lions' advantage against Finland after Grealish broke the deadlock.

Speaking to ITV after the game, Grealish explained: "I said to Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘if you score this free-kick I’ll give you £500’ and he just slapped it in the top bins, so now I owe him."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

England vs Finalnd UEFA Nations League highlight

Stand-in manager Lee Carsley made six changes from the 2-1 defeat to Greece and welcomed back captain Harry Kane from injury. England secured a 3-1 victory over Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Declan Rice.

This win helped revive their Nations League campaign after a disappointing loss to Greece earlier in the week. With nine points from four matches, England sits second in Group B2, tied with Greece, who have a game in hand, while Finland remains at the bottom without any points.

Grealish opened the scoring in the 18th minute, finishing a clever pass from Angel Gomes into the far corner. In the 74th minute, Alexander-Arnold curled a free kick from 20 yards into the top corner, followed by Rice tapping in a cross from substitute Ollie Watkins ten minutes later. Finland's Arttu Hoskonen managed to score a late header in the 87th minute from a corner.

Whats next for Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander Arnold?

Grealish will return to Manchester City ahead of their clash with Wolves. Meanwhile Arnold is all set to feature for Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday. They will return for England in the next international break in November.