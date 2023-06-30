Manchester City Footballer Benjamin Mendy Claims He Has Slept With 10000 Women

Benjamin Mendy. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy made a shocking revelation during the trial held at Chester Crown Court on Thursday. The 28-year-old has been found guilty of numerous sexual offences, including a statement by jury that heard him confess that he slept with 10,000 women. However, Mendy has denied those charges.

According to media reports, Mendy molested a young woman and told her 'it's fine, I've had sex with 10,000 women', as heard by a jury. At the time, Mendy allegedly attacked a 24-year-old woman in his £4m mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020. He also faces an accusation of raping another woman, aged 29 and attacking her. Mendy has refused to accept those charges.

The France international was found not guilty of the sexual acts claimed by other women following a trial that finished in January of this year, trial judge Stephen Everett, the Recorder of Chester, informed the jury of six women and six men. He explained to the jury that he was retrying the two accusations of attempted rape and rape since the jury had previously been unable to decide on them. The judge cautioned them to base their decisions solely on the facts presented in the current trial and not on the specifics of the previous trial or media coverage.

Benjamin Aina KC opened the trial and made the following revelations:

"Benjamin Mendy is a footballer who was under contract to Manchester City FC. He would have parties and social gatherings at his home, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire. He would have both male and female guests at his social gatherings. It is the prosecution case that on two occasions Mr Mendy took advantage of two of his female guests. On one occasion, he tried to have forced sex with a female guest, woman A. On another occasion, he raped a female guest in one of his bedrooms, woman B."

Benjamin Mendy's history with two women explained:

Mr. Aina revealed that in a nightclub in Barcelona in late 2017, Mr. Mendy first encountered woman A, a UK student, and that she later got personal with one of his friends.

They stayed in touch, and a year later she planned to go see the friend of the accused at the footballer's house, where they had all stayed after spending the night out with other girls. When she had a shower in the ensuite bathroom the next morning, Mr Mendy unexpectedly showed up wearing only boxer shorts and was "aroused", the court was told.

The woman allegedly told the footballer repeatedly to stop before he allegedly grabbed her and attempted to rape her on the bed as she struggled to get away.

Two years later, woman B and her friends were out on the town in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, not far from Mr. Mendy's house, when they received an invitation to return to the football player's home. She claims that when she begged for her phone back, the accused took it away, along with "intimate" images on it, and led her to his locked bedroom. Mr. Aina claimed that Mr. Mendy ordered her to remove her clothes and said, "I just wanna have a look at you."

Mr Mendy demanded Woman B to leave her pants on, and after she complied, he threw her phone on the bed. She allegedly told the footballer she did not want to be sexually assaulted when she went to get it, but he allegedly grabbed her from behind and did.

"At this point, Mr. Mendy took a step back and said, 'You're too shy,'" Mr. Aina claimed to the jury. 'It's OK,' Mr. Mendy responded. I've had sex with ten thousand women.

The football player denied any misconduct and told authorities on both instances that any sexual interaction was consensual. The trial is set to continue.