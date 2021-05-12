Manchester City crowned champions of English Premier League for fifth time in 10 years

Manchester, May 12: Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions once again after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester City.

City missed the opportunity to secure a third league title under Pep Guardiola on Saturday when a missed penalty from Sergio Aguero proved costly as Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

United beat Aston Villa on Sunday and needed another victory to delay the celebrations once again -- but a side showing 10 changes could not see off the Foxes, who took an early lead through a fine volley from teenager Luke Thomas which was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood's neat finish, DPA reports.

Caglar Soyuncu headed in a corner midway through the second half to secure all three points, which left City as champions with three games still to play.