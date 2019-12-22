Manchester City come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1

Manchester: Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 in a high-octane clash here on Saturday night. Jamie Vardy scored in the 22nd minute to hand Leicester the lead but their ex-midfielder Riyad Mahrez equalised in the 30th minute, cutting in from the right and scoring with a low shot that took a wicked deflection off Caglar Soyuncu and left Kasper Schmeichel in goal helpless. Three minutes before halftime, Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty into the bottom corner to give Man City the lead after Ricardo Pereira lunged in on Raheem Sterling inside the box to give away a spot kick.Gabriel Jesus then added gloss to the scorline in the 66th minute with a neat finish as Man City remained a point behind second-placed Leicester and 11 behind the leaders Liverpool who won the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar on the same night.