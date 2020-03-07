Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bruno Fernandes was not the club's transfer target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that midfielder Bruno Fernandes was not a target for the club before the Portuguese joined rivals Manchester United.

"I think the club was not in talks with his agent about this player, but they link this guy and a thousand million more," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in his seven appearances, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

The City boss said he do not think much about players as he likes to buy players which he likes.

"I don't believe too much that these players are perfect for this team and manager. But I think he is an exceptional player and that is why Man United bought him," Guardiola said.

"I don't know what it means 'my type of player'. I like defenders too and good headers," he added.