Man Utd striker Odion Ighalo vows to walk off the pitch if referee doesn't act on racist chants

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo said that he will walk off the pitch if the referee doesn't act on racist chants during a match. Ighalo, on loan to the Old Trafford giants from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, said he had been called 'all sorts of names' while playing for his parent club.

Ighalo also revealed he took no further action at the time after informing the Chinese Football Association but won't stand for any more abuse.

"If it happens to me I would report it to the referee and see what they do, but if they don't take action about it then I'm going to walk off because it should not be done to any player or anyone in the world," he told Sky Sports News.

"In one game in China I got called all sorts of names and after the game, I didn't shake his hand. I walked straight into the dressing room, I was angry, I reported it to the FA.

"I didn't press forward with it, I just let it go because I'm just this kind of guy. I don't like to drag issues out. But I don't think it should be condoned in any country."

"Nobody should condone racism. We are all human. Despite the colour of our skin, we are all the same, we live in the same world, the same life," said the Nigerian.

"I don't condone racism, but at the same time, I don't condone riots.

"It didn't start today, it's not going to end today. It's going to take time. We are hoping this situation can change the narrative and make it more limited. It's going to reduce it to a minimum.

"We are fighting now so that for the next generation it will be cut off, finally. We have to start from the younger generation, educate them, let them see that all humans are the same. We should fight for humanity not colours."