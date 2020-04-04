Man Utd captain Harry Maguire urges teammates to donate 30% of their wages in fight against coronavirus

One of the richest clubs in the world, Manchester United, may soon make headline for donating 30 percent from their salaries in battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has sent a message to all his teammates, and in returns, the players seem overwhelmingly positive to do their bit.

The move comes after extensive public backlash against footballers for not volunteering a pay cut.

According to Mirror Sports, the criticism has sparked civil war in football but also annoyed players who, behind the scenes, have been making donations but want their money to go to charity rather than back to wealthy Premier League teams.

Professional Football Association has as well accepted that 'players must share the financial burden'.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and team-mate James Milner have taken the initiative of raising millions of pounds of charitable donations.

Entire football is on standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths across the globe.