'Man United might not thank me' — Jamie Carragher tells Manchester United to make Michael Carrick permanent coach, gets trolled

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher couldn't resist a dig at Manchester United and former England team-mate Rio Ferdinand on Tuesday night.

United began their post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era with a 2-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday, booking their place in the last-16 of the Champions League.

United have confirmed that they will be seeking to find an interim manager until the end of the season to take over before appointing a permanent successor for the 2022-23 season. Michael Carrick is currently

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When United knocked PSG out of the Champions League in March 2019, Rio Ferdinand called on the club to give Solskjaer the United job immediately when he was standing in on an interim basis. He had said, “…Let him sign the contract. Ole’s at the wheel, man. Man United are back!”

And Carragher was quick to remind Ferdinand of what he said two years ago.

“Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table and let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract.

“Carrick’s at the wheel man!” Carragher mocked Ferdinand in a tweet on Tuesday.

Twitter users were quick to come to the defence of Ferdinand by trolling Carragher.

“Has 5 more league titles than you and slippy G combined,” one user commented with another asking him “Where’s your PL trophy”.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:30 PM IST