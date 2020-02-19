Man United dishes out 2-0 nightmare at Chelsea's home turf

Overall, the Monday night match was a lackluster affair, with neither team showing much in the way of quality play and plagued by VAR interludes and a spate of arguably poor refereeing decisions, reports Efe news.

Manchester United made the fewest errors during the contest, but it took the entire first half for the Red Devils to get on the board, with French striker Anthony Martial opening the scoring with a superbly executed goal in the 45th minute.

On the play, Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent in an outstanding cross in the direction of Martial, who rose up above defender Andreas Christensen and controlled the header perfectly.

After the break, defender Kurt Zouma thought he had netted the equalizer for the home team, but the tally was disallowed when VAR found that Cesar Azpilicueta had shoved Brandon Williams before the goal was scored.

Instead, Harry Maguire added to the visitors' lead with a header off a corner kick in the 66th minute that made the score 2-0.