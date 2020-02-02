Man United defender Luke Shaw reveals why team is frustrated

Luke Shaw has revealed Manchester United's stars were hugely frustrated by their failure to close the gap to the Premier League's top four.

Fourth placed Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday gave United a chance to chip away at the six-point difference.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men slipped to sixth after a 0-0 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford later in the day.

Even the presence of new signing Bruno Fernandes, who made his debut in midfield, couldn't galvanise United.

Asked how the mood in the dressing room was after the match, United defender Shaw said: "To be honest, really, really disappointed, especially with the way the games have been going recently.