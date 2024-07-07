'Man Like Him Born Once In Lifetime': Tributes Pour In For 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni As He Celebrates His 43rd Birthday

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni turned a year old as he celebrated his 43rd birthday of his life on Sunday, July 7. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter cut his first cake to ring in his birthday with his wife Sakshi Singh and the Bollywood actor Salman Khan at midnight on Friday in Mumbai.
MS Dhoni etched his name as one of the greatest captains in cricketing history, having led Team India to three ICC titles, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. After taking the reins of Team India as a captain, MS Dhoni transformed Indian Cricket into a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.
The legendary captain is often known for his calm attitude, strategic acumen and remarkable leadership, which have cemented his legacy as one of the most influential as well as prominent figures in international cricket.
With MS Dhoni turning 43, tributes and wishes pour in for legendary wicketkeeper-batter. The fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) to wish the former India captain on his birthday. The fans reflected on the contributions of Dhoni to Team India as well as to the cricketing world, while others call him 'once in a millennium captain'.
Here's how fans wish MS Dhoni on his birthday
MS Dhoni quit his captaincy duties across all formats and passed the baton to Virat Kohli in 2017. The veteran wicketkeeper continued to play as a player until he announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. He silently retired from playing for Team India as he posted a video of his playing days on Instagram and captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."
MS Dhoni is the most successful for Team India as he led side to 178 wins in 332 international matches, with success rate of 53.61. After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continued to grace the cricketing grace in IPL. Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni relinquished his CSK captaincy duties and handed it over to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Apart from being a successful captain for Team India, former Chennai Suoper Kings (CSK) skipper is also the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the history of IPL, with a record five titles.
In international cricket, MS Dhoni has massed 17092 runs, including 15 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 44.74 in 535 matches.
In IPL, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 39.13 and an average of 137.54 in 264 matches.