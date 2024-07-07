'Man Like Him Born Once In Lifetime': Tributes Pour In For 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni As He Celebrates His 43rd Birthday

MS Dhoni hitting a winning six in the 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni turned a year old as he celebrated his 43rd birthday of his life on Sunday, July 7. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter cut his first cake to ring in his birthday with his wife Sakshi Singh and the Bollywood actor Salman Khan at midnight on Friday in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni etched his name as one of the greatest captains in cricketing history, having led Team India to three ICC titles, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. After taking the reins of Team India as a captain, MS Dhoni transformed Indian Cricket into a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.

The legendary captain is often known for his calm attitude, strategic acumen and remarkable leadership, which have cemented his legacy as one of the most influential as well as prominent figures in international cricket.

Leader in its truest sense 🫡



Wishing @msdhoni, former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/fGfY4bB0Ny — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2024

With MS Dhoni turning 43, tributes and wishes pour in for legendary wicketkeeper-batter. The fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) to wish the former India captain on his birthday. The fans reflected on the contributions of Dhoni to Team India as well as to the cricketing world, while others call him 'once in a millennium captain'.

Here's how fans wish MS Dhoni on his birthday

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni the pride of india.

The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mahi 🇮🇳#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni #MSDhoni𓃵

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी

Happy Birthday Legend 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/V7bh6p0xb2 — Firdaus Fiza (@fizaiq) July 7, 2024

🐐🇮🇳 Thank you for everything 𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙊𝙇 - wishing you a very happy birthday, 𝘛𝘏𝘈𝘓𝘈.



❤️ MS Dhoni's Bharat Army Forever!



📷 Getty • #MSDhoni #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/9CILd6FKBv — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 6, 2024

- Only captain with 3 different ICC trophies.

- Most successful Indian captain.

- 5 time IPL winner.

- 2 time CLT20 winner.

- Fastest to reach No.1 ODI Ranking.

- Most dismissals in IPL.

- Most stumpings in internationals.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GOAT FROM RANCHI, MS DHONI...!!! 🐐🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YVNY7Yp0FQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 6, 2024

Happy Birthday to MS Dhoni.



" A Captain like him walks in Once in 100 years & A Man Like him born once in a Life time " pic.twitter.com/u4LPiBspbg — Rafi (@rafi4999) July 6, 2024

Happiest Birthday to the man who fulfilled the dreams of Billion of Indians & to the man who is Heartbeat of cricket lovers around the world.🎂 Wish to see you again on ground.🤞 Happy Birthday Legend.❤️🇮🇳#MSDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/gd3sgmSqjZ — Shivu (@shivunainava) July 7, 2024

T20 WC in 2007

Test mace in 2010

IPL in 2010

CLT20 in 2010

Asia Cup in 2010

World Cup in 2011

Test mace in 2011

IPL in 2011

Champions Trophy in 2013

CLT20 in 2014

Asia Cup in 2016

IPL in 2018

IPL in 2021

IPL in 2023



MS DHONI - THE GOAT CAPTAIN 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AElFaTf9WW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2024

Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! 🎉 Wishing you a day as cool as your helicopter shot and as epic as your stumping skills. Have a fantastic one, brotherman 🏏🥳 @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni #Legend pic.twitter.com/g6M5MdclgN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2024

MS Dhoni quit his captaincy duties across all formats and passed the baton to Virat Kohli in 2017. The veteran wicketkeeper continued to play as a player until he announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. He silently retired from playing for Team India as he posted a video of his playing days on Instagram and captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

MS Dhoni is the most successful for Team India as he led side to 178 wins in 332 international matches, with success rate of 53.61. After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continued to grace the cricketing grace in IPL. Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni relinquished his CSK captaincy duties and handed it over to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Apart from being a successful captain for Team India, former Chennai Suoper Kings (CSK) skipper is also the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the history of IPL, with a record five titles.

In international cricket, MS Dhoni has massed 17092 runs, including 15 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 44.74 in 535 matches.

In IPL, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 39.13 and an average of 137.54 in 264 matches.