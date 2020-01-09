Malaysia Masters: HS Prannoy gets knocked out in second round

Kuala Lumpur: Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy was knocked out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters here on Thursday.
Prannoy suffered a defeat in the second round of the match at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota 14-21, 16-21 in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.
On the other hand, Sania Nehwal and PV Sindhu cruised to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Nehwal outclassed Korea's An Se Young 25-23, 21-12 in about minutes 38 minutes. While Sindhu defeated Japan's Aya Ohori in straight games 21-10, 21-15 in the match that lasted for 34 minutes.
Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma faced a defeat in the second round of the competition.
Verma lost the match at the hands of Malaysia's Lee Jia in straight games 19-21, 20-22.
