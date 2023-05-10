'Making him think that just what he’s thinking is not right' - Ravi Shastri dissects the reason behind Umran Malik's struggles in IPL 2023

Umran Malik. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has dissected where SunRisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik has gone wrong and what the think-tank must do to correct it. The former Indian cricketer has observed that the youngster keeps concentrating on increasing his speed, which has impacted his performance considerably.

Umran Malik dropped after three wicketless games:

Malik, who joined the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, built on his progress to become one of the best bowlers for the franchise next year. The 23-year-old snared 22 scalps in 14 matches at 20.18, including a fifer against the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 edition. However, Malik has managed only five scalps in seven outings this year at an eye-watering economy rate of 10.35.

The management dropped him after three wicketless matches on the bounce. Meanwhile, Shastri suggested that the youngster solely focuses on sheer pace instead of line and length.

"Making the bloke understand his own bowling. Reading the game, reading the batter. What’s required? Making him think that just what he’s thinking is not right. I am referring to Umran Malik here. Just thinking, it is pace, pace and pace. I got to come in and bang it. He should be also told that at 150 (kmph), the ball can disappear at 250 (kmph) off the bat,” Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

Ravi Shastri warns Umran Malik:

Shastri went on to claim that the Jammu & Kashmir cricketer must confront his shortcomings soon, adding:

"Straight. No uncertain terms. He has got to understand how he starts. Obviously, they will show him all the videos and footage, as to where and why he has suffered, and you have got to make him understand as to what he could have done differently."

As far as SunRisers' performance in IPL 2023 goes, they have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs. In ten games, they have won only four. With the points table tight, the 2016 champions need a mighty effort in their remaining matches.