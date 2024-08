Makarand Patil Blasts 156 In Kanga League's Opening Tie

Makarand Patil. |

Sainath Sports Club’s Makarand Patil was in superb batting form and smashed a blistering 156 runs (120 balls, 14x4,11x6) on the opening day of Dr. H.D. Kanga League 2024-2025 cricket tournament. Patil’s knock helped Sainath SC post a total of 273 for 9 declared in 49.5 overs against Dadar Union Sporting Club in their Division B match at the Goregaon SC ground on Sunday.

Patil’s teammates Jigar Rana 46 runs and Parth Naik 33 runs helped prop the innings, while Saksham Jha claimed 3 for 60.

In response, Dadar Union Sporting Club reached 148 for 5 wickets in 32 overs at the ends of days play and the match finished in a draw. (Adit Degaonkar 37 runs , Siddarth Akre unbeaten 32 runs added to the total. Parth Naik 4 for 47 was Dadar Union’s best bowler.

Brief scores - Division A:

Cricket Club of India 150 for 8 decl, 37.4 overs (Tanvish Vaze 46, Irfan Malik 38*; Akash Pawar 3/40) Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 47 all out, 21.2 overs (Kaushik Chiklikar 38; Irfan Malik 6/24) & (follow-on) 46 for 4, 15 overs (Drumil Matkar 3/14). Result: Cricket Club of India won on 1st innings lead.

Karnatak SA 162 for 7 decl, 52 overs (Gaurish Jadhav 51; Roneer Thakur 3/27) Vs National CC 113 for 3, 27 overs (Akshat Jain 67). Result: Match drawn.

MIG CC 189 for 4 decl, 45.3 overs (Arjun Dani 55, Om Keshkamath 59, Sheesh Shetty 34) & 4 for 1, 2 overs Vs Parel Sporting Club 108 all out, 31.4 overs (Harsh Mogaveera 34; Ankush Jaiswal 7/27). Result: MIG CC won on 1st innings lead.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana 52 all out, 30 overs (Shashank Singh 6/5) & 53 for 5 decl, 29 overs) Vs D.Y. Patil SA 87 for 3 decl, 18 overs (Pranav Patil 46*; Yogesh Patil 3/20). Result: D.Y. Patil SA won on 1st innings lead.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana 163 all out, 49.3 overs (Varun Ragji 48, Raza Mirza 31; Harikesh Yadav 8/61) Vs Parsee Gymkhana 96 for 7, 36 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 33, Sachin Yadav 30; Varun Joijode 5/15). Result: Match drawn.

Division B: Young Comrade CC 91 all out, 44 overs (Shashikant Kadam 6/29) vs Muslim United SC 95 for 6 decl, 36.1 overs (Alsaad Shaikh 36; Shameet Shetty 4/27). Result: Match drawn.

Sainath SC 273 for 9 decl, 49.5 overs (Makarand Patil 156 (120 balls, 14x4,11x6), Jigar Rana 46, Parth Naik 33; Saksham Jha 3/60) Vs Dadar Union Sporting Club 148 for 5, 32 overs (Adit Degaonkar 37, Siddarth Akre 32*; Parth Naik 4/47). Result: Match drawn.

Regal CC 116 all out, 39 overs (Akshay Ambike 41; Aditya Dhumal 6/55) & 29 for 2 decl, 10.3 overs Vs Sind SC 120 for 9 decl, 25 overs (Atharva Chavan 41; Akshay Ambike 6/29). Result: Sind won on 1st innings lead.

United Cricketers 163 all out, 51.3 overs (Omkar Rahate 62, Suchit Devli 34; Riday Khandke 3/5) Vs Khar Gymkhana 70 all out, 25.4 overs (Ankit Vishwakarma 6/21) & 4 for no loss, 1 over. Result: United Cricketers won on 1st innings lead.