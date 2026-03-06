'Main Sirf Fielding Pe Nahi Khela...': Mohammed Amir Hits Back At Mohammed Kaif, Urges Ex-India Star To Thank Sourav Ganguly In Viral Video

Mohammed Amir has hit back at former India player Mohammed Kaif in their ongoing feud on social media. Amir, the former Pakistan fast bowler, has been a staunch critic of India's run to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. While the former pacer claimed that while India won't make the semis, India did qualify and then sealed a place in the finals.

Mohammed Kaif branded the former Pak pacer as an 'attention seeker' who used India's name to get views. Amir in response suggested that Kaif should thank Sourav Ganguly, and he was only an Indian cricketer because of his fielding.

"Mr Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats. Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn't play cricket just due to my fielding),” said Amir on his YouTube channel.