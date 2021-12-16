Maharashtra Women’s League: Footie First fight back from a goal down beat India Rush

Playing with great determination Footie First, Mumbai staged a strong recovery to overcome India Rush, Mumbai 3-1 in a second-round match of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground, on Wednesday. This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League.

India Rush started on a promising note and snatched an early lead with striker Ranvi R. finding the net of the Footie First goal as early as in the 10th minute.

RESULTS Footie First (Mumbai) 3 (Annu Gupta 26, Mamta Kumari 46, Atisha Saini 75) bt India Rush (Mumbai) (Tanvi R. 10); Amma FC (Nagpur) 0 drew with Snigmay FC (Pune) 0

Footie First coach quickly made a change bringing in Annu Gupta for Nishika Parkash in the 16th minute and she immediately made her presence felt. After spending just 10 minutes on the field Annu restored parity for her team firing past India Rush goalkeeper Kriti Patil in the 26th minute.

Footie First took the lead in the first minute on resumption with striker Mamta Kumari slotting home the second goal in the 46th minute before Atisha Saini scored the third in the 75th minute to seal the win and the full three points.

In another game, Amma FC, Nagpur and Snigmay FC, Pune shared honours as they played out a tame goalless draw and secured a point each.

