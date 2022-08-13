Maharashtra state women’s football league: Impressive Sasmita Behera nets hat-trick in PIFA win

Proficient goalscorer Sasmita Behera stole the thunder on the opening day by recording a hat-trick to power PIFA Sports FC's (Mumbai) 5-0 win over Puneri Warriors in the Maharashtra state women’s football league match played at the Cooperage football ground, on Saturday.

The champions will qualify for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League.

PIFA drew first blood with dashing forward Behera finding the back of the net in the very second minute and was again on target in the 28th minute to double the lead. Puneri Warriors who were unable to offer much of a fight conceded three more goals in the second half. Ditto Kanungo and Trupti Deep scored a goal each in the 60th and 70th minutes before Behera completed her hat-trick firing home the team’s fifth and final goal in the 80th minute.

Earlier, Warriors of Kolhapur played well to overcome Kenkre FC 3-1 to make a bright winning start. The Kolhapur team scored through the efforts of Arya More (18th minute), Tanvi Kore (54th minute), and Sanika Patil (87th minute), while Kenkre FC managed one goal which was scored by Anay Bai who converted a penalty in the 31st minute.

Results: Warriors of Kolhapur 3 (Arya More 18’, Tanvi Kore 54’, Sanika Patil 87’) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Anay Bai 31’-p).

PIFA Sports FC 5 (Sasmita Behera 2’, 28’, 80’, Ditto Kanungo 60’, Trupti Deep 70’) beat Puneri Warriors FC 0.