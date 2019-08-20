Maharashtra State Senior Open Squash Tournament: Yoshna Singh on rampage

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Yoshna Singh was on a roll as she stunned top seeds Urwashi Joshi and Bhavana Goyal to advance to the women’s and the girl’s U-19 semi-finals of the 44th Maharashtra State Senior Open Squash Tournament, at the Bombay Gymkhana Squash Courts here on Monday.

Yoshna, beat the tournament favourite and top seed Urwashi Joshi 6-11, 11-1, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6 in a five-game thriller. Earlier, in the under-19, Yoshna hardly faced any challenge on her way to an 11-4, 11-3, 11-2 rout of the top seed Bhavana Goyal. Second seed Amira Singh stamped her authority over unseeded Arnaaz Brar wiping off her opponet without conceding a single point, 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 scoreline.

In the men’s open, Goa's Yash Fadte’s hopes of a dual win ended as he could not match the speed and strength of the top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar losing 5-11, 4-11, 7-11. Meanwhile, Rahul Baitha who also was in line for a dual-title pushed Abhay Singh of TN to the limits before succumbing losing 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 7-11.

Results (QFs):

Girls under 19: Yoshna Singh bt Bhavna Goyal [1] 11-4, 11-3, 11-2; Amita Gondi [3/4] bt Gangu Nirguda [5/8] 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Anannya Morey bt Saumya Raj [5/8] 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Amira Singh [2] bt Arnaaz Brar [5/8] 11-0, 11-0, 11-0

Boys under-19: Yash Fadte [1] bt Advait Adik [9/16] 11-8, 11-7, 11-2; Prithvi Singh [5/8] bt Araash Mehta [3/4] 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 ; Neel Joshi bt Suraj Chand [3/4] 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-1; Rahul Baitha [2] bt Karata Dasmahapatra [9/16] 11-7 11-2 11-4