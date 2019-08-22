Maharashtra State Senior Open Squash Tournament; Mahesh Mangoankar supreme

Mumbai: Top seeds Mahesh Mangoankar and Yash Fadte were clinical in their performance as they claimed the men’s and the boys (U-19) titles, respectively, at the 44th Maharashtra State Senior Open Squash Tournament and the inaugural Western Slam (Junior) U-19, at the Bombay Gymkhana Squash Courts on Wednesday.
Mangaonkar quelled early nerves, which saw him lose the first game 9-11 before he got into his groove to make short work of second seed Abhishek Pradhan, winning 9-11, 11-3, 11-5,11-3 to lay his hands on the men's trophy.
The experienced Yash Fadte, snubbed the charge of the unseeded Neel Joshi, who had a great build-up to the final with a 11-5, 12-10, 11-7 scoreline.
Unseeded Yoshna Singh from Pune, who had a dream run in the tournament, had to fight hard and overcome two tie-breakers before she downed second seed Amira Singh 11-9, 13-11, 5-11, 12-10 and win the girls U-19 title.
However, Yoshna run out of steam and put paid to her dream of a dual-title when she faced ranked Tanvi Khanna in the women's final with a 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in just 30 minutes battle.
Results (all finals)
Girls (U-19): Yoshna Singh bt Amira Singh [2] 11-9, 13-11-5, 5-11, 12-10. Boy’s (U-19): Yash Fadte [1] bt Neel Joshi 11-5, 12-10, 11-7. Women: Tanvi Khanna [2] bt Yoshna Singh [5/8] 11-4, 11-6, 11-6. Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar [1] bt Abhishek Pradhan [2] 9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-3
