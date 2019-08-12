Maharashtra State Open Squash tournament: Mahesh Mangaonkar, Urwashi Joshitop seeded

Mumbai: Host state's Mahesh Mangaonkar and Urwashi Joshi would lead the men's and women's field in the 44th Maharashtra State Open Squash tournament starting at the Bombay Gymkhana on August 16. The gymkhana would also be hosting the inaugural Western Slam (Juniors) event cuncurrently at its squash courts in south Mumbai, a media release said on Monday.

Mumbai's Mangaonkar, currently India No. 2, and Urwashi Joshi, who is ranked No. 3 in the country, are the top seeds for the Rs 7.5 lakh prize money tournament which is set to conclude on August 20. India men's and women's No. 3 and 4, Vikram Malhotra and Tanvi Khanna, would be the respective second seeds behind Mangaonkar and Urwashi.The junior event, which has been accorded the status of an Asian Squash Federation Silver tournament, is a 5-Star tournament on the Indian Junior squash circuit.

Seedings

Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar (MAH) [1], Vikram

Malhotra [2], Abhishek Aggarwal (MAH) [3/4], Abhishek Pradhan (MAH) [3/4], Abhay Singh (TN) [5/8], Gaurav Nandarjog (DEL) [5/8]

Women: Urwashi Joshi (MAH) [1], Tanvi Khanna (DEL) [2], Akanksha Salunkhe (GOA) [3/4], Sachika Balvani (MAH) [3/4]

- FPJ Sports Desk