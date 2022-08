Maharashtra State Junior Athletics Meet: Avantika Narale completes sprint double

Avantika Narale proudly poses on the podium with the gold medal and is flanked by Harita Bhadra of Mumbai Suburban (left) and Satara’s Sudeshna H. Shivankar both finishing second and third respectively. |

Mumbai: Avantika Narale, competing under the Neutral-A banner, completed a sprint double, winning the women’s under-20 200 metres gold in the 36th Maharashtra State Junior (Under-18 and Under-20) Athletics Championships, organised under the auspices of the Maharashtra Athletics by the Mumbai Suburban District Athletics Association at the Priyadarshini Park, Mumbai. On the opening day, Avantika had claimed gold in the 100 metres sprint.

The sprightly Pune-based athlete Avantika took off perfectly and dominated the race from the start and finished in a time of 25.3 seconds in first place. She was followed by Harita Bhadra of Mumbai Suburban (25.11secs) and Satara’s Sudeshna H. Shivankar (25.36 secs) finishing second and third respectively.

Poona’s Aryan Kadam claimed the men’s under-20 200 metres gold clocking a time of 22.37 seconds. The silver was claimed by Shivank V. Mishra of Palghar, who narrowly missed winning a double, in 22.47 secs. Dilip Gavit of Nashik finished third in 22.69secs.

Results: Women (under-18) - 200m: 1. Isha Jadhav (Palghar) - 25.85, 2. Gauravi Naik (Poona) - 27.06, 3. Khushi Umesh (Poona) - 27.15;

400m: 1. Isha Rajesh Jadhav (Palghar) - 55.93, 2. Anushka D. Kumbhar (Satara) - 58.42, 3. Khushi Umesh (Poona) - 1:00.21;

800m: 1. Vaishnavi C. Kature (Nashik) - 2:29.27, 2. Shreya Jadhav (Sangli) - 2:31.90, 3. Simran More (Nashik) - 2:37.15.

400m: 1. Isha C. Negi (Thane) - 59.20, 2. Swarali Mohite (Satara) - 59.88, 3. Gayatri C. Khopade (Poona) - 1:01.31;

800m: 1. Tai Hiraman Bamhane (Nashik) - 2:16.04, 2. Shivechha Patil (Poona) - 2:18.39, 3. Riya Patil (Kolhapur) - 2:19.97.

3000m steeplechase: 1. Pallavi C. Jagadale (Nashik) - 11:53.26, 2. Shraddha Hake (Solapur) - 12:24.63, 3. Kavita Wad (Nashik) - 12:50.08.

Men (under-18) - 200m: 1. Adithya Hari (Poona) - 23.26, 2. Nikhil Dhake (Thane) - 23.53, 3. Harsh Thakur (Bombay City) - 23.56;

400m: 1. Smit Sorate (Poona) - 51.24, 2. Nikhil Dhake (Thane) - 52.34, 3. Aniket M. Raj (Thane) - 52.70;

800m: 1. Nakul Godse (Poona) - 2:02.25, 2. Omkar Powar (Kolhapur) - 2:04.08, 3. Pratik Patil (Kolhapur) - 2:04.79.

Men’s (under-20) - 200m: 1. Aryan Kadam (Poona) - 22.37, 2. Shivank V. Mishra (Palghar) - 22.47, Dilip Gavit (Nashik) - 22.69;

400m: 1. Shreyas Magar (Dhule) - 49.68, 2. Shailesh P. Mokal (Raigad) - 50.39, 3. Vishwajeet G. Shinde (Poona) - 50.60;

800m: 1. Satyajeet S. Pujari (Kolhapur) - 1:54.87, 2. Sumit Mandal (Palghar) - 1:56.10, 3. Chetan Chavan (Dhule) - 1:56.56;

110m hurdles: 1. Sarthak S. Shelar (Kolhapur) - 14.78, 2. Daksh Sumerpur (Poona) - 15.42, 3. Krishan P. Dahiwadkar (Aurangabad) - 15.97;

3000m steeplechase: 1. Dhuladev Ghagare (Sangli) - 9:55.17, 2. Mahesh P. Wakude (Poona) - 9:57.67, 3. Prashant R. Jipate (Sangli) - 10:14.68.