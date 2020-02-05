Maharashtra Police International Marathon: Ride2Rise revokes good response

Mumbai: Ride2Rise, an initiative by Maharashtra Police evoked good response as 500-odd cyclists joined hands in strengthening bonds between Maharashtra Cycling Community and police on bicycles here recently.

This was a lead up to the Maharashtra Police International Marathon (MPIM) which is scheduled to be held on February 9.

The event was designed for youth engagement and better police-public interface which was asked in the DGs/IGs conference and also to be associated with Fit India Movement as a catalyst of it.

Ride2Rise was spearheaded by Bicycle Ride Partner Abdul Rab Kazi (Founder & Admin of Maharashtra Cycling Community) along with Vivek Kakkar (Founder of We-Wake.com) and Firoza Suresh (Bicycle Mayor Mumbai), under the direct guidance of Krishna Prakashji, (Spl. I.G.P. (Admn.), Maharashtra State).

All the rode from Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Kalyan & Mira-Bhyander sporting the India Flag and MPIM flags, converging at Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba with some cyclists covering a distance of approximately 150 km (to & fro), cycling through all the major portions of Mumbai city.