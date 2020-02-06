Maharashtra Police International Marathon: Bridging the gap

To bridge the gap between the common man and the Police, the Maharashtra Police come out with a movement, a unique marathon, Maharashtra Police International Marathon (MPIM) scheduled to be held on February 9.

"We are not just to maintain the law and order, but we are friends of everyone," said IGP (Admin), Krishna Prakash (IPS), who is also the race director.

Over 6,000 men in uniform will join the general public in the run to bring them together in the full and half runs, besides other distances.

Police and Armed Forces will form a Sea of Humanity at the Gateway of India and the Bandra end of the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link as it will lace up for the inaugural edition, as Mumbai will run again, organised by the Maharashtra State Police.

The event is supported by JIO, Axis Bank and LIC along with a host of other sponsors and partners who have helped in raising the profile of the event by contributing in cash and kind.

The MPIM will be the only International running event in the country that is organised directly by the State Police and offers total prize money of Rs 73,46,000 in various age categories. The winners of the Full Marathon for men & women stand to gain an award of Rs 3 lakhs each, while the male and female winners of the Half Marathon will take home Rs 2 lakhs each.

The entry of foreigners is yet to named according to Prakash. As he went on to add, "We have a few but yet to confirm their names," said Prakash while addressing the media on Thursday.

The MPIM is being conducted under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), while the route has been certified by official course measurers from AIMS and AFI. Officials from all over the state, coordinated by AFI, will be responsible for the technical conduct of the event.