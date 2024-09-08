Maharashtra: Centre Sanctions ₹5 Crore For New Sports Stadium In Palghar, Informs BJP MP Hemant Savara

Representative Image |

BJP MP Hemant Savara on Sunday said Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has approved a grant of Rs 5 crore for the construction of a new sports stadium in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The Lok Sabha member from Palghar told reporters that he wrote a letter to Mandaviya last month, requesting to consider setting up a multi-sports stadium complex and provide adequate funds for sports facilities in the tribal-dominated district.

The initiative aligns with 'Khelo India - National Programme for Development of Sports' scheme, which supports the development of sports infrastructure at the district level, he said.

In his letter to the minister, Savara highlighted the lack of adequate sports facilities in Palghar.

He pointed out that despite limited resources, many tribals from the area were actively participating in sports and performing well.

Savara expressed hope that the new stadium would help in identifying and nurturing sports talent from Palghar.

The allocation of funds is a significant boost for the district's sports development efforts, he added.