 Maharashtra: Centre Sanctions ₹5 Crore For New Sports Stadium In Palghar, Informs BJP MP Hemant Savara
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMaharashtra: Centre Sanctions ₹5 Crore For New Sports Stadium In Palghar, Informs BJP MP Hemant Savara

Maharashtra: Centre Sanctions ₹5 Crore For New Sports Stadium In Palghar, Informs BJP MP Hemant Savara

The initiative aligns with 'Khelo India - National Programme for Development of Sports' scheme, which supports the development of sports infrastructure at the district level.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

BJP MP Hemant Savara on Sunday said Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has approved a grant of Rs 5 crore for the construction of a new sports stadium in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The Lok Sabha member from Palghar told reporters that he wrote a letter to Mandaviya last month, requesting to consider setting up a multi-sports stadium complex and provide adequate funds for sports facilities in the tribal-dominated district.

The initiative aligns with 'Khelo India - National Programme for Development of Sports' scheme, which supports the development of sports infrastructure at the district level, he said.

In his letter to the minister, Savara highlighted the lack of adequate sports facilities in Palghar.

FPJ Shorts
Video: KL Rahul Given Rousing Reception At Chinnaswamy Stadium As He Walks Out To Bat In Duleep Trophy
Video: KL Rahul Given Rousing Reception At Chinnaswamy Stadium As He Walks Out To Bat In Duleep Trophy
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Read Also
Who Is Nitesh Kumar? One-Legged Badminton Star Who Clinched India’s 2nd Gold At Paris 2024...
article-image

He pointed out that despite limited resources, many tribals from the area were actively participating in sports and performing well.

Savara expressed hope that the new stadium would help in identifying and nurturing sports talent from Palghar.

The allocation of funds is a significant boost for the district's sports development efforts, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: KL Rahul Given Rousing Reception At Chinnaswamy Stadium As He Walks Out To Bat In Duleep...

Video: KL Rahul Given Rousing Reception At Chinnaswamy Stadium As He Walks Out To Bat In Duleep...

Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: India's Gold Medallists At Paris 2024 Paralympics

Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: India's Gold Medallists At Paris 2024 Paralympics

'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep...

'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep...

Funny Video: India B Star Rishabh Pant Joins India A Team Huddle Before Start Of Day 4 In Duleep...

Funny Video: India B Star Rishabh Pant Joins India A Team Huddle Before Start Of Day 4 In Duleep...

‘Typical Delhi Boy’: Netizens In Splits As Javelin Star Navdeep Singh Caught Abusing During...

‘Typical Delhi Boy’: Netizens In Splits As Javelin Star Navdeep Singh Caught Abusing During...