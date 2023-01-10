Maha State Olympics: Pune sweep all five gold in tennis, Mumbai share spoils in football

Pune underlined their dominance in the state’s tennis circuit as they swept all the five gold medals on offer in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023 here on Monday. Atharva Sharma clinched a triple crown by bagging the men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles gold while Vaishnavi Adkar took home the women’s singles and doubles golds.

Pune tennis players also won three silver medals and two bronze medals while Kolhapur and Mumbai clinched one silver medal each thanks to Sandesh Kurale (men’s singles) and Anup Bangargi/R Raghunandan (men’s doubles). Atharva defeated Sandesh 8-2 in the Men’s Singles final while Vaishnavi dropped just one game against Ishwari Matere in an all-Pune women’s singles final.

Kolhapur men, got the better of Pune 3-2 in the final. Mumbai grabbed the bronze medal with a 4- 0 victory over Nagpur. In the women’s football final, Mumbai rode on the winner from Afreen Peerbouy to beat Pune 1-0