Mafia spoil Rockets’ hopes of hattrick

Mumbai: High-flying Otters Club’s outfit Otters ‘Rockets’ came crashing down to earth and their hopes of winning an historic hattrick of titles went up in smoke.

They suffered a shock 0-3 defeat at the hands of Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana’s JVPG ‘Mafia’ in a surprisingly tame final of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra organized BSMA-Otters Mumbai Snooker League and played at the Otters Club billiards room.

The JVPG players displayed plenty of grit and determination and muscled their way past the home favourites Otters Rockets to win the BSAM Snooker crown after 21 long years.

Otters Rockets, who had created history by winning back-to-back titles last year, were not at their usual best and their form seemed to have completely deserted them as they succumbed to the steady, calculated play of the JVPG cueists who played without any pressure and just kept it simply to come out trumps.