Made some changes in my batting: Rohit Sharma

Nottingham: India opener Rohit Sharma has revealed that he has made some technical changes in his batting, like staying steady at the crease and playing the ball closer to his body, in his bid to be successful in the challenging English conditions here.

"Yes, you got to change fair bit and something that I have changed as well, when the ball is moving, when the ball is doing a bit, there are lot of technical aspect of your game that you need to bring in as an opener," Rohit had said during the post-day press conference last night after the second's play in the opening Test against England.

"Playing in these conditions is never easy, but you know you always challenge yourself as a batter to go out and perform when the conditions are challenging, that is something I am trying to do.

"I have made some changes in my technique as well. I am not trying to move too much in the crease, trying to stay as still as possible keeping the bat closer to the body," he added.

Rohit said all such things can add value to his game.

"All those things that can add value to your game. I am pretty happy with the way I have handled the new ball, the first spell of the new bowlers. But of course in conditions like this, you are never set, never in, you just got to treat every ball as new ball," he said.

"So you just got to keep telling yourself that every ball is different and you just got to make sure that, you think that way all the time till the time you are in."

Rohit has defended playing the pull shot that led to his dismissal on 36 on Thursday, saying if he sees the ball in his areas, he "has to play his shots".